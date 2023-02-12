INDIANA — The Clearfield swimming and diving team crowned three champs Saturday at the Mark Hess Invitational at IUP.
Keegan MacDonald and Dehlia Elbe won the boys and girls diving events, each setting new meet records, while Nick Vaow earned a victory in the 100 free.
MacDonald scored 279.45 points to outdistance runner-up Jake Hauser (Derry) by 39.30. Elbe piled up 266.10 points in her top performance, beating second-place Chaeli Keenan (Derry) by 17.50.
Vaow edged Blacklick Valley’s Noah Marsinko at the wall by 0.93 seconds, touching in a time of 50.05.
Vaow also recorded a fifth-place finish in the 200 free and swam on both the second-place 200 free relay team and third-place 200 medley relay team.
Derrick Mikesell, Connor Morgan and Landyn Rankin joined Vaow on both relay teams.
Mikesell also recorded a runner-up finish in the 50 free, touching just 0.17 seconds behind Indiana’s Joey Margita. Mikesell was eighth in the 100 back.
Morgan added a seventh in the 200 IM and eighth in the 100 fly.
The Lady Bison had two relay teams finish in the Top 8.
Danna Bender, Danielle Cline and Jaylin Wood were all on both the 200 free and 400 free relays that each placed seventh.
Madi McBride was the fourth member of the 200 free, while Lexie Miller was the fourth on the 400 free.
Indiana won the team title for the boys with 380 points.
Mount Pleasant took second with 228 points, while Clearfield finished third with 140 in the 20-team tournament.
Mount Pleasant took the girls title with 347 points.
It was followed by Indiana (270) and Derry (138).
The Lady Bison placed seventh.
Clearfield is back in action Tuesday at St. Marys.