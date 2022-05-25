Due to the high cost of gasoline, Clearfield Area Board of School Directors is considering having only one meeting a month during the summer.
At its recent meeting, board member Tim Morgan said due to the high price of fuel asked the board to think about meeting only once a month during the summer.
Currently, the board meets twice a month, once for committee meetings and once for the regular board meeting.
Board member Mary Anne Jackson suggested they could hold the committee meetings and the regular board meeting on the same evening.
Board President Larry Putt said the board used to have the committee meetings and board meetings on the same night.
Board member Shawna Rothrock suggested the board could have one meeting as a Zoom meeting via the internet and one could be in person
“I’m just throwing it out there,” Morgan said. “Maybe someone can save a few dollars.”
Putt said usually their meetings aren’t very busy during the summer.
In other business, the board approved:
- new hires/transfers –Dylan Thomas, Alexa Emmonds, Jessica Rutkowski as special education teachers; Justin Jarrett, software specialist at a salary of $47,000; Cory Bailor, transfer from full-time secondary Tuesday to Saturday custodian to secondary Monday to Friday custodian; Jennifer Bailey, Harley Leskovanski, and Wayne McGonigal as 2nd shift custodians; Michele Stubenbort, physics teacher; Rebecca Magnuson, substitute teacher; Philip Wyant (1st) assistant band director; Page Reefer; audio/video assistant; Jessica McDaniel, high school band front; Stephen Switala, junior high band advisor; Robert Gearhart, secondary bus ramp supervisor, Stephen Switala, spring musical director.
- resignations –Kimberly Marshall, class advisor grade 10, James Poleto, secondary Spanish teacher, Phillip Wyant, (2nd) assistant band director; Robert Gearhart, secondary bus ramp a.m. supervisor-cafe only.
- list of 2022 graduates.