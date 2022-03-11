HERSHEY — Clearfield had a near-perfect start to the PIAA Class AAA Wrestling Championships Thursday as the five Bison who made the trip to Hershey combined to go 5-1 at the Giant Center.
The lone blemish came from junior Evan Davis, who lost his 113-pound pigtail bout but bounced right back to win his first-round consolation match to ensure Clearfield had a perfect day in terms of pushing all its qualifiers through to day two of states.
Seniors Oliver Billotte (285) and Mark McGonigal (172), as well as sophomore Carter Chamberlain (189) and freshman Brady Collins (126), all won their respective first-round bouts and will start today in the quarterfinals.
Billotte (30-3), the only one of the five Bison to already own a state medal (8th in 2020), put in a strong effort to close out the first round for the Bison by beating Central Dauphin senior Ben Stewart, 7-0.
The senior scored the opening takedown just 16 into the match and was in complete control from there. Billotte needed just four seconds to reverse Stewart in the second and tacked on a stalling point for a 5-0 lead.
Stewart chose neutral in the third, but that only benefitted Billotte, who scored a takedown 17 seconds into the period to make it 7-0. That proved to be the final.
The win sets up a quarterfinal showdown against the state’s No. 2 ranked heavyweight (according to papowerwrestling.com) in Greensburg-Salem senior William McChesney (35-0), who is seeking his third straight PIAA medal. He was seventh two years ago and fourth last season. McChesney beat Strath Haven junior Ben Farabaugh, 8-1, in his opening bout.
McGonigal (30-9), a three-time state qualifier like Billotte, came in aggressive from the start Thursday. He scored a takdown in the opening 20 seconds against Abington Heights’ sophomore Caleb Marzolino and led 2-1 after two minutes.
The Bison recorded a quick reversal to start the second period before pinning Marzolino in 2:47 to reach the quarters, where he faces Interboro senior Dom Agostino (41-2), who also is ranked second in the state.
Agostino, the Southeast Region champ, placed sixth a year ago in Hershey. He beat Belle Vernon senior Logan Hoffman (36-7), 11-6, in Thursday’s first round.
Chamberlain (29-8) made a statement in his first match at the Giant Center, as he knocked off Chambersburg sophomore Aiden Hight (31-8), 9-3.
The Bison grabbed control with a strong first period that featured a pair of takedowns and resulted in a 4-2 lead after two minutes. Hight then escaped late in the second period to pull within a point at 4-3, but the third period was all Chamberlain.
Hight elected to let the Bison up to start the period but that move backfired when Chamberlain not only took down Hight but got a pair of backpoints to go with it to push the lead to 9-3, which proved to be the final.
Like Billotte and McGonigal, he gets a No. 2 ranked wrestler in the semifinals — Nazareth junior Sammy Sasso (43-0), a returning seventh-place medalist who is the Northeast Regional champ. Sasso pinned Strath Haven’s Sam Milligan in 1:15 in his opening bout.
Clearfield’s fourth quarterfinalist is actually the first to punch their ticket there in freshman 126-pounder Collins, who like Chamberlain, showed very little nerves while making his states debut with a 10-4 win against Manheim Township senior Josh Hillard, a three-time qualifier.
The freshman jumped out to a 5-0 first-period lead on a takedown and three nearfall points. It appeared he might take that lead to the third as he and Hilliard battled nearly the entire second period on their feet.
However, Hilliard got in deep and scored a takedown with two seconds left to make it 5-2. Hilliard then turned Collins from the top position for two nearfalls just before the midway point of the third to make it 5-4.
Collins, ranked No. 13 entering Hershey, didn’t waver though and worked free for an escape. He then took Hillard down to his back for a four-point move to set the final at 10-4.
With the win, Collins advanced to battle Hempfield Area junior Ethan Lebin (31-7), the Souhwest Regional champ, in the quarterfinals. Lebin, who is ranked No 7, bested Wallenpaupack’s Gunnar Myers, 3-1, in the first round.
As for Davis (30-11), he dropped a 12-2 contest to Penn Manor sophomore Travis Clawson (35-7) in a 113-pound pigtail. However, the Bison responded by pinning Canon-McMillan junior Brandon Dami in 2:08 in the first round of consolations.
The junior will now face Northampton junior Carson Wagner (26-8) in the second round of consolations today. Wagner, ranked No. 7 in the state, is a two-time medalist (5th and 6th).
Action resumes in Class AAA today at 2:15 with the quarterfinals and second round of consolations. The third round consolations will follow at 5 p.m.