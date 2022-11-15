Clearfield Presbyterian Church is busy preparing for the return of its free Christmas Dinner. The dinner will be served Sunday, Dec. 25, on Christmas Day. The church is located at 119 S. Second St., Clearfield.
The pandemic stopped the church’s mission for a short time, but this year the dinner will be held.
Parishioners Cindy Irwin, Sue Young and Gigi Gearhart are happy to be a part of the special day and are welcoming former and new volunteers to participate.
Many talents are needed to put on the meal. They include preparation, cleanup, cooks and servers.
Lists for volunteers to sign up are posted at the church in the hall.
Deliveries are available within up to a 10-mile radius of the church. Additional details will be posted at a later date.
Meals can be eaten in or taken out. Take-outs will be served from 1-2:30 p.m. Meals may be eaten in from 3-5 p.m.