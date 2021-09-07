HYDE — The Clearfield girls golf team and the Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club played host to the Mountain League meet on Tuesday.
Hollidaysburg won the meet with a score of 167. Bellefonte was second with a 173, while Philipsburg-Osceola was third with a 182.
The Lady Bison finished with a 239.
Penns Valley only had one golfer.
Bellefonte’s Riley Clute was the medalist, shooting a 46.
Abby Vaux was P-O’s top golfer with a 57. Cam Potter added a 61, while Ivy Reed had a 61.
For the Lady Bison, Alayna Lansberry was tops with a 75. Allison Shipley carded an 81, while Sage Hoppe had an 83.
Clearfield returns to action on Monday at Curwensville. P-O hosts the Mountain League meet on Sept. 15