ALTOONA — The Clearfield, Philipsburg-Osceola and West Branch track and field teams competed at the Mountain Lion Classic Friday at Mansion Park.
The Bison were in class 3A, while the Mounties and Warriors were in class 2A.
Clearfield’s boys were seventh in the team race out of 15, while the girls placed ninth out of 13.
In class 2A boys, P-O and West Branch were fourth and fifth, respectively, out of 14 teams. P-O’s girls were ninth, while the Lady Warriors took 16th (both out of 18).
The top three finishers in each event were awarded plaques, while ribbons were given to the fourth- through eighth-place finishers. The Top 8 also scored points in the team race.
Progressland’s lone champion was P-O’s Chad Muckey, who placed first in the 3200 run with a time of 10:07.47.
Many of Muckey’s teammates landed on the podium as well.
Braedon Fenton was the runner-up in the long jump, while Andrew Faust took third in the 110 hurdles.
Braydon Little scored a pair of fourths (200 dash, 400 dash), while Matthew Reese took fourth in the javelin.
Faust (300 hurdles) and Josiah Kephart (discus) each picked up fifth-place finishes. Kephart added a sixth in the javelin and Scott Frantz rounded out the award winners for the Mounties with an eighth in the 1600 run.
The Lady Mounties had one girls place in the Top 3 as Starcia Bainey took third in the triple jump. She was also fourth in the long jump and seventh in the high jump.
Madison Barger placed fifth in the 200 dash and seventh in the 100 hurdles.
Kalista Butler took sixth in the javelin, while Jaylee Cook (1600 run) Megan Holenchick (400 dash) and Reilly Vroman (shot put) picked up sevenths.
Both 4x400 relays for P-O placed fourth. The girls 4x100 was seventh and the girls 4x800 was eighth. Names of members of the relays were unavailable at press time.
Progressland’s other class 2A school (West Branch) was led by Shae Bainey, who was the runner-up in both the 110 and 300 hurdles.
Isaiah Bloom (high jump) and John Stavola (800 run) were both third in their events, while Sage Carr took fifth in the 400 dash, and Kevin Hurley was seventh in the 3200 run.
The Warriors 4x400 relay (second) and 4x800 relay (third) also finished in the Top 3. Carr, Stavola and Noah Ryder were on both relays. Joel Evans joined them on the 4x400, while Jacob Alexander was the fourth member of the 4x800.
The West Branch girls has just one award winner in Marley Croyle, who was third in the javelin.
In class 3A, Karson Kline led the Clearfield boys with seconds in the 110 and 300 hurdles.
His Bison teammate Brady Collins took third in the 300 and fourth in the 110.
Isaac Samsel added a fourth in the javelin, while Camden Gormont placed eighth in the triple jump.
For the Lady Bison, Danna Bender was second in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 100 hurdles.
Elle Smith placed fourth in the 200 dash and fifth in the 100 dash, while Alayna Winters took fifth in the 400 dash.
Dehlia Elbe rounded out the area award winners with eighth-place finishes in both the high jump and triple jump.
All three teams have their respective league meets next on the schedule.
West Branch is at the Inter County Conference Meet Monday at 3 p.m. at Northern Bedford, while Clearfield and P-O travel to Bellefonte Tuesday for the Mountain League Championships, which begin at 4.