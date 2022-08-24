BELLEFONTE — The Clearfield and Philipsburg-Osceola girls golf teams opened their Mountain League slates Tuesday at Nittany Country Club.
The Lady Mounties fired a 190 as a team, trailing only Hollidaysburg, which shot 168. Clearfield was third with a 216.
Hollidaysburg’s Ashden Stitt shot the low round with a 45.
Lady Mountie Camden Potter led P-O with the second-best round of the day, a 53. Jocey Williams added a 62, which was the fourth-lowest score.
Mia Helsel paced the Lady Bison with a 70 in her first varsity start. Isabella Gearhart, Abigail Flanagan and Rowan Mattern each carded 73 in their first varsity action.
“We had five girls complete in their first ever golf match, and they all scored in the 70s,” Clearfield head coach Leslie Palumbo said. “Mia Helsel carded the best score for us with a 70 and it was the eighth best score out of the 22 lady golfers. Right behind her were Abigail Flanagan, Isabella Gearhart, and Rowan Mattern.
“So, I am very excited to see where our team goes from here. Individually, they are learning what to work on, and with continued practice, their scores should drop. I look forward to practicing the rest of this week as we have two match days next week.”
Clearfield is back in action Monday at Curwensville.
The Lady Mounties visit Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club Wednesday for the next Mountain League meet.
Hollidaysburg—168
Ashden Stitt 45, Emma Kennedy 59, Lucy Carls 64. Others: Lexi Peacock 70, Laila Panaro 73.
Philipsburg-Osceola—190
Camden Potter 53, Jocey Williams 62, Reagan Thorp 75, Bailey Vroman 75. Others: Willow Phillips 77, Mia Koptchak 82.
Clearfield—216
Mia Helsel 70, Isabella Gearhart 73, Abigail Flanagan 73, Rowan Mattern 73. Others: Hailey Miles 78, Sage Hoppe 83.
Bellefonte—239
Sydney Hamilton 71, Erin Ashe 80, Sophia Scott 88.
Penns Valley—N/A
Paige Dobson 55, Sophie McMurtrie 68.