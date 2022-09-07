HOLLIDAYSBURG — The Clearfield and Philipsburg-Osceola girls golf teams competed at a Mountain League meet Wednesday at Scotch Valley.
The match, which was impacted by rain, was considered complete after each girl finished five holes.
The host Lady Tigers tied the Lady Mounties for the top team score with 109. The Lady Bison were four strokes back with a 113.
Hollidaysburg’s Ashden Stitt carded a 28 for the low round.
P-O’s Camden Potter (33) and Olivia Hutton (34) had the third- and fourth-best rounds respectively.
Isabella Gearhart shot a 36 to lead Clearfield, while Mia Helsel scored a 37.
The Lady Bison are back in action today at the Coudersport Invitational.
P-O hosts a Mountain League meet Monday.
Hollidaysburg—109
Ashden Stitt 28, Lucy Carles 38, Lexi Peacock 43. Others: Emma Kennedy 46.
Philipsburg-Osceola—109
Camden Potter 33, Olivia Hutton 34, Willow Phillips 42. Others: Jocey Williams 45, Maddie Cartwright 45, Baylie Vroman 46.
Clearfield—113
Isabella Gearhart 36, Mia Helsel 37, Hailey Miles 40. Others: Rowan Mattern 45, Abby Flanagan 46.
Bellefonte—115
Emma Pringle 36, Sydney Hamilton 36, Katherine Nugent 43. Others: Erin Ashe 45, Olivia Abregg 45, Sophia Scott 50.
Penns Valley—N/A
Paige Dobson 31, Sophie McMurtrie 40.