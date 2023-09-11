PHILIPSBURG — The Clearfield cross county team opened its season Monday at Philipsburg-Osceola in a quad meet against the host Mounties as well as Penns Valley and Tyrone.
The Lady Bison topped all three teams, while the Bison boys went 2-1, only falling to Tyrone.
Clearfield’s girls beat Tyrone 15-50, topped P-O 18-43 and downed Penns Valley 25-30. The Bison boys defeated the Mounties 26-31 and Rams 27-28, but dropped a 24-36 decision to the Eagles.
The P-O boys were 0-3, falling to the Bison, Tyrone 16-43, and Penns Valley 22-33. The Lady Mounties fell to Penns Valley 25-32 and beat Tyrone 15-50.
Penns Valley had the top two girls finishers in Lilly Anna Smith (23:53) and Ayra Fetterolf (25:00), but the Lady Bison placed five in the Top 8, including Haley Custaney (26:08) and Marlayna Bender (26:24), who were third and fourth.
Lexie Miller, Ruth Wurster and Anna Luzier placed sixth, seventh eighth.
“They looked pretty good, and raced well as a team,” Clearfield head coach Eric Yingling said. “I was really pleased with how our new kids ran, and Marlayna Bender looked like she’s done this dozens of times even though she is new. Haley Custaney was strong, and there were a lot of positive takeaways from the whole experience.”
Bison Eli Fox ran a 20:05 to nearly win the boys race as he was just four seconds behind winner Aiden Detwiler (Tyrone). Clearfield’s Spencer Luzier (21:25) was third.
“Eli Fox looked great and nearly won the entire race,” Yingling said. “The rest of the boys looked solid as well, and I’m excited to see how they do Wednesday.”
P-O’s top finisher for the girls was Lily Warlow, who was fifth with a time of 26:50. Marlee Butterworth placed 10th.
Mountie Tyke Phillips was ninth in the boys race.
BEA, P-O and Clearfield meet again Wednesday at the Bison Sports Complex.
Boys
Top 10
1. Aiden Detwiler, T, 20:01. 2. Eli Fox, C, 20:05. 3. Spencer Luzier, C, 21:25. 4. Kaleb Miller, T, 21:35. 5. Alex Brumbaugh, T, 21:48.
6. Vince Smith, PV, 21:54. 7. Ethan McCloskey, T, 21:48. 8. Taven Price, PV, 22:03. 9. Tyke Phillips, PO, 22:10. 10. Ethan Rowand, PV, 22:18.
Other Clearfield runners: 11. Gavin Coudriet, 22:22. 16. Talan Hutton, 23:53. 25. Trent Potter, 28:15. 26. Ayden Corrigan, 28:15. 29. Eli Barett, 28:40. 31. Noah Rose-Cruz, 30:15.
Other P-O runners: 13. Nick Matweecha, 22:32. 14. Sam Massung, 23:41. Peyton Warner, 26:14. 22. Grant Lutz, 27:19. 23. Isaiah Versam, 27:28. 24. Brain Swanson, 28:08. 27. Colton Hansen, 28:16. 30. Nathan Womer, 28:42.
Girls
Top 10
1.Lilly Anna Smith, PV, 23:53. 2. Ayra Fetters, PV, 25:00. 3. Haley Custaney, C, 26:08. 4. Marlayna Bender, C, 26:24. 5. Lily Warlow, PO, 26:50. 6. Lexie Miller, C, 27:41. 7. Ruth Wurster, C, 27:42. 8. Anna Luzier, C, 28:05. 9. Marinn Peters, PV, 28:47. 10. Marlee Butterworth, PO, 28:56.
Other Clearfield runners: 11. Emma Jacob, 29:08. 13. Dehlia Elbe, 29:20. 16. Ruby Singleton, 30:25. 18. Haley Wilson, 30:31. 19. Caitlyn Albertson, 31:09.
Other Philipsburg-Osceola runners: 14. Emma Wisor, 30:12, 15. Finn Parish, 30:22. 17. Katie Matweecha, 30:26. 20. Madi Nybeck, 31:23. 21. Payton Roan. 25. Sienna Ebert. 26. Evellyn Shaw. 30. Kaeleigh Lupton. 31. Madi Fahr. 32. Zalma Johnson.