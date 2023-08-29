HUNTINGDON — The Clearfield boys golf team went 3-1 at Huntingdon on Tuesday in a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference meet, carding a 360.
Philipsburg-Osceola was 1-3 on the day with round of 381.
Hollidaysburg had the top score with a 324. Bald Eagle Area was third with a 377, while Huntingdon was last with a 419.
For Clearfield, Luke Dixon had the low round with an 86. He was followed by Ethan Evilsizor (89), Dylan Greslick (92) and Landyn Lanager (93). Zac Walk (106) also golfed for the Bison.
The Mounties were led by Parker Lamb’s round of 88. Jake Lucas carded a 90, while Trey Doyle had a 95. Ryan Kolbe added a 108. Nick DeSimone had a 119.
Bellefonte’s Isaak Bloom was the medalist with a 74.
The Raiders and Penns Valley each only had three golfers and did not score as a team.
Clearfield and Philipsburg-Osceola return to action on September 6 at Hollidaysburg.