STATE COLLEGE — The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame, Central Pennsylvania Chapter, has selected Clearfield Area High School alumni and current Chicago Bears quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko as guest speaker for its 25th scholar-athlete awards dinner. The dinner will be held on Sunday at The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center.
Janocko’s career exemplifies why he is a fitting choice to be this year’s feature speaker, achieving success on the field and in the classroom. He was recently named the Chicago Bears quarterbacks coach after spending seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.
During his Vikings tenure Janocko spent time coaching the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and offensive line. In 2021, as quarterbacks coach, he guided Kirk Cousins to a stellar season with 4,221 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and 103.1 passer rating en route to being named a Pro Bowl alternate selection.
As wide receivers coach in 2020, Janocko helped Justin Jefferson set an NFL rookie record with 1,400 receiving yards and a club record 88 receptions. In 2019, Janocko served as an offensive line assistant and under his guidance the Vikings allowed only 28 sacks, the fifth fewest in the NFL. Prior to the Vikings, he made coaching stops with Rutgers, Tampa Buccaneers and Mercyhurst.
A three-year letter winner at Pitt, Janocko served as a backup QB and holder on special teams. He was a three-time member of the Big East All-Academic Team, graduating with a degree in history and minoring in political science.
Janocko was a standout player at Clearfield for his father, Tim, who still serves as the head coach. He led the Bison to a pair of District 9 Championships and was a two-time Pennsylvania Football News All-State honoree.
In 2007, Janocko was a NFF CPA scholar-athlete nominee, and he’s honored to address this year’s class.
“I couldn’t be more excited for this year’s event and to be featured speaker for this year’s scholar-athletes. Like many others, my high school days were some of the most memorable of my life and I’m honored to be able to return to Pennsylvania to share my experiences and advice with these outstanding student-athletes who excelled on and off the field,” said Janocko.
Since 1998, the Central Pennsylvania Chapter has awarded a total of $277,000 in scholarship money while honoring 1,083 scholar-athletes from high schools and colleges located in its coverage area.
The event is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased by calling 717-250-5806.The cost is $30 per ticket.
The NFF, Central Pennsylvania Chapter is one of 121 chapters nationwide involving over 12,000 members. The wide reach of the Central Pennsylvania Chapter encompasses 25 counties and 96 high schools.
Founded in 1947 with early leadership from General Douglas MacArthur, legendary Army coach Earl “Red” Blaik and immortal journalist Grantland Rice, The NFF & College Hall of Fame is a non-profit education organization that runs programs designed to use the power of amateur football in developing scholarship, citizenship, and athletic achievement in young people.