HYDE — The Clearfield cross country team hosted a tri-meet with Mountain League foes Bellefonte and Philipsburg-Osceola Tuesday at the Bison Sports Complex.
The Lady Bison split their matchups, downing the Lady Mounties 22-34 and falling to the Lady Raiders 25-32. The Bison fell to both Bellefonte (17-44) and P-O (20-38).
Philipsburg-Osceola was swept by Bellefonte, losing the boys match 23-36 and dropping the girls race 20-41.
Lady Bison Scarlett Singleton won the girls race in a time of 21:14, pulling away from Bellefonte’s Ashleigh Aukerman over the final mile to cross 13 seconds in front of her.
Clearfield’s Danna Bender was third.
“Scarlett really put a gap between her and the second-place runner during the second mile of the race,” Clearfield head coach Eric Yingling said. “It was quite impressive to watch. Danna came in third and added a lot of Mountain League All-Star points tonight.”
Clearfield also got a tenth-place finish from Haley Custaney (24:42), while Anna Luzier, Ruth Wurster and Danielle Cline all picked up key placement points in the matchup against P-O.
Olivia Graham, Dehlia Elbe and Adrianna Margarucci also ran and recorded personal bests.
“I was very impressed with the whole team,” Yingling said. “All of the girls had a personal best tonight, which is showing me practice is paying off.”
On the boys side, P-O’s Chad Muckey held off Bellefonte’s Chase Ebeling, crossing the line in 16:41, four seconds ahead of the Raider runner-up.
Clearfield’s Eli Fox was fifth in a time of 18:19, while teammate Spencer Luzier took eighth in 18:57.
“Chad Muckey won and had a tight race with Chase Ebeling of Bellefonte the whole time,” Yingling said. “Having those two on our course to set the tone really forced Eli and Spencer to work harder, and it showed with their times.”
P-O’s Tyke Phillips rounded out the Progressland Top 10 finishers, coming in ninth in a time of 19:30.
Mountie Nick Matweecha was 11th in a time of 21:00, while P-O’s Carson Carlheim, Grant Lutz, Sean Meyers, Peyton Warner and Tracy Potter were all in the Top 20.
Clearfield’s Domenic Margarucci was 17th and joined his teammates with personal bests.
“All of the boys had personal bests as well, so that leaves us on a really positive note as we push toward Mountain League Championships,” Yingling said.
The Clearfield girls improved to 3-1 this season, while the boys slipped to 0-4.
Clearfield is back in action Monday, playing host to Bald Eagle Area and Penns Valley.
P-O hosts a tri-meet on Thursday.
Boys
Bellefonte 17, Clearfield 44
Bellefonte 20,
Philipsburg-Osceola 38
Philipsburg-Osceola 23,
Clearfield 36
Top 10
1. Chad Muckey, PO, 16:41. 2. Chase Ebeling, B, 16:45. 3. Alex Crist, B, 16:59. 4. Alex Mansfield, B, 18:18. 5. Eli Fox, C, 18:19. 6. Kaiden Williams, B, 18:32. 7. Caleb Vinnedge, B, 18:33. 8. Spencer Luzier, C, 18:57. 9. Tyke Phillips, PO, 19:30. 10. Jacob Showers, B, 20:23.
Other Clearfield runners: 17. Domenic Margarucci, 24:33.
Other P-O runners: 11. Nick Matweecha, 21:00. 15. Carson Carlheim, 23:26. 16. Grant Lutz, 23:56. 18. Sean Meyers, 25:17. 19. Peyton Warner, 25:18. 20. Tracy Potter, 26:38. 21. Isaiah Versaw, 26:46. 22. Colton Hanson, 28:05. 23. Bennett Rabuck, 29:48. 24. Michael Caldwell, 34:57.
Girls
Bellefonte 25, Clearfield 32
Bellefonte 20,
Philipsburg-Osceola 41
Clearfield 22,
Philipsburg-Osceola 34
Top 10
1. Scarlett Singleton, C, 21:14. 2. Ashleigh Aukerman, B, 21:27. 3. Danna Bender, C, 22:26. 4. Kate Rearrick, B, 22:57. 5. Jaylee Cook, PO, 23:15. 6. Natalie Jolley, B, 23:21. 7. Manna Potter, PO, 23:37. 8. Victoria Schellenberg, B, 24:31. 9. Lexi Fradel, B, 24:35. 10. Haley Custaney, C, 24:42.
Other Clearfield runners: 13. Anna Luzier, 25:36. 15. Ruth Wurster, 25:40. 18. Danielle Cline, 25:50. 21. Olivia Graham, 26:42. 23. Dehlia Elbe, 27:23. 24. Adrianna Margarucci, 27:28.
Other P-O runners: 14. Camryn Chverchko, 25:39. 17. Marlee Butterworth, 25:46. 19. Evelyn Raker, 25:58. 20. Sarah Bock, 26:03. 22. Emma Wisor, 26:44. 25. Ciara Young, 28:15. 26. Brynna Parish, 28:18. 27. Kate Yoder, 29:10. 28. Evelyn Shaw, 30:04. 29. Danica Carlheim, 30:08.