HYDE — The Clearfield cross country team hosted a Mountain League tri-meet with Bald Eagle Area and Penns Valley Tuesday at the Bison Sports Complex.
The boys won both matchups, topping the Eagles 20-35 and edging the Rams 26-29.
The Lady Bison topped BEA 15-50, but dropped a 25-30 decision to Penns Valley.
“This was another great night where practice really showed during competition,” Clearfield head coach Eric Yingling said. “Many had significant PRs. Scarlett (Singleton) got way down below the 21-minute mark and Danna (Bender) went below 22.”
Singleton ran a 20:35.23 to place second to Penns Valley’s Alexis Durn, who finished the course in 20:17.69. Bender was fourth with a time of 21:37.49.
Haley Custaney, Ruth Wurster and Anna Luzier placed seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively, for the Lady Bison.
“Even though we lost (to Penns Valley), I was very encouraged with all of the girls tonight,” Yingling said. “Haley, Ruth, and Anna are dropping time every day and we can’t wait until the 19th when we get to race everyone in the Mountain League again.”
Eli Fox paced the boys with a time of 18:03.45, which was good for third overall. Spencer Luzier took fourth in 18:49.24. Bison Gavin Coudriey, Domenico Margarucci and Aaron Williams finished seventh through ninth.
“Eli looked like he had a new gear in him tonight, and almost went into the 17s,” Yingling said. “He is really working hard. Spencer and Gavin had PRs, and it was nice to have all of the guys work hard tonight.”
The boys team improved to 2-4 overall, while the girls are now 4-2.
Clearfield is back in action Saturday at the Ridgway Invitational.
Boys
Clearfield 26, Penns Valley 29
Clearfield 20, Bald Eagle Area 35
Penns Valley 19,
Bald Eagle Area 32
Top 10
1. McClain Reamer, PV, 17:43.25. 2. Colton Wagner, BEA, 18:01.77. 4. Eli Fox, C, 18:03.45. 4. Spencer Luzier, C, 18:49.24. 5. Dilon Reilly, PV, 18:49.60. 6. Taven Price, PV, 19:47.03. 7. Gavin Coudriet, C, 22:32.45. 8. Domenico Margarucci, C, 24:57.77. 9. Aaron Williams, C, 28:12.58. 10. Matthew Sailors, PV, 33:09.86.
Girls
Penns Valley 25, Clearfield 30
Clearfield 15, Bald Eagle Area 50
Penns Valley 15,
Bald Eagle Area 45
Top 10
1. Alexis Durn, PV, 20:17.69. 2. Scarlett Singleton, C, 20:35.23. 3. Lillyanna Smith, PV, 20:52.17. 4. Danna Bender, C, 21:37.49. 5. Ayva Fetterolf, PV, 21:45.62. 6. Ann-Marie McMurtrie, PV, 22:51.60. 7. Haley Custaney, C, 24:27.53. 8. Ruth Wurster, C, 24:43.45. 9. Anna Luzier, C, 24:45.94. 10. Zoah Steiger, PV, 25:10.97.
Other Clearfield runners: 11. Danielle Cline, 25:31.98. 12. Olivia Graham, 26:03.09. 13. Caitlyn Albertson, 27:10.96. 14. Adrianna Margarucci, 27:21.36. 15. Dehlia Elbe, 28:06.69.