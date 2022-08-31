HYDE — The Clearfield girls golf team hosted a Mountain League meet Wednesday afternoon at Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club.
Hollidaysburg’s Ashden Stitt shot the low round (45) of the day to lead the Lady Tigers, who carded a 254 as a team, to best second-place Philipsburg-Osceola by eight strokes.
Lady Mounties’ Olivia Hutton (59) and Camden Potter (62) had the third- and fifth-best rounds to lead the P-O, which scored 262. Jocey Williams added a 68 and Reagan Thorp had a 73.
Isabella Gearhart paced the host Lady Bison with a 61, which was the fourth-lowest round of the meet.
Mia Helsel carded a 69, while Rowen Mattern and Abigail Flanagan rounded out Clearfield’s scoring with 73 and 77, respectively.
Clearfield scored 280 as a team. Bellefonte was fourth with a 287.
“I am very happy with the Lady Bison’s today,” Clearfield head coach Leslie Palumbo said. “They shaved several strokes off their score and played well. It is always a bonus to have a home match and I believe our team took advantage of that today.
“Isabella was our top scorer with a 61. This is a 12-stroke difference from last week and an awesome score for a freshman in her second match of the year. I am truly happy for her. Mia was the second best score for the Lady Bison. She shaved a stroke off her game from last week and today scored in the top 10 as well. She remains a consistent player.”
Clearfield and P-O are back in action Sept. 7 at Scotch Valley at the next Mountain League meet.
Hollidaysburg—254
Ashden Stitt 45, Emma Kennedy 66, Lucy Carlsl 68, Laila Panaro 75. Others: Lexi Peacock 81.
Philipsburg-Osceola—262
Olivia Hutton 59, Camden Potter 62, Jocey Williams 68, Reagan Thorp 73. Others: Madeline Cartwright 73, Bailey Vroman 82.
Clearfield—280
Isabella Gearhart 61, Mia Helsel 69, Rowen Mattern 73, Abigail Flanagan 77. Others: Hailey Miles 79.
Bellefonte—287
Sydney Hamilton 64, Katie Nugent 68, Sophia Scott 73, Erin Ashe 82.
Penns Valley—N/A
Paige Dobson 57, Sophie McMurtrie 65.