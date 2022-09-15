HYDE — The Clearfield boys soccer team took a 3-0 lead on DuBois Thursday afternoon, then held off the Beavers late charge to win 3-2.

Connor Morgan, Evan Davis and Camden Gormont all scored goals for the Bison, while Ian Gibson and Warren Diethrick had assists.

Clearfield’s Todd Hallman made eight saves.

The Bison (4-2-1) return to action on Tuesday at Bellefonte.

Clearfield 3, DuBois 2

First Half

1. Connor Morgan, C, (Ian Gibson), 7:23.

2. Evan Davis, C, (Warren Diethrick), 19:06.

3. Camden Gormont, C, (unassisted), 32:21.

4. Ryan Johnson, D, (unassisted), 39:08.

Second Half

5. Thai Tran, D, (unassisted), 65:25.

Shots: Clearfield 8, DuBois 10.

Saves: Clearfield (Todd Hallman) 8, DuBois (Cullen McAllister) 6.

Corner kicks: Clearfield 2, DuBois 3.

