HYDE — The Clearfield boys soccer team took a 3-0 lead on DuBois Thursday afternoon, then held off the Beavers late charge to win 3-2.
Connor Morgan, Evan Davis and Camden Gormont all scored goals for the Bison, while Ian Gibson and Warren Diethrick had assists.
Clearfield’s Todd Hallman made eight saves.
The Bison (4-2-1) return to action on Tuesday at Bellefonte.
Clearfield 3, DuBois 2
First Half
1. Connor Morgan, C, (Ian Gibson), 7:23.
2. Evan Davis, C, (Warren Diethrick), 19:06.
3. Camden Gormont, C, (unassisted), 32:21.
4. Ryan Johnson, D, (unassisted), 39:08.
Second Half
5. Thai Tran, D, (unassisted), 65:25.
Shots: Clearfield 8, DuBois 10.
Saves: Clearfield (Todd Hallman) 8, DuBois (Cullen McAllister) 6.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 2, DuBois 3.