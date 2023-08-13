The Clearfield boys and girls golf teams opened their seasons Saturday at the St. Marys Invitational at Bavarian Hills.
The format was a 2-person best ball.
The Lady Bison beat Punxsutawney by three strokes 242-245 to win the girls team tournament. Clearfield’s Isabella Gearhart led the Lady Bison with a 118, which was just two strokes behind Elk County Catholic’s Sarah Krise for the top girls score.
Rowan Mattern and Abby Grady also competed for the Lady Bison.
The Clearfield boys team placed third with a score of 162, trailing only host St. Marys, which had two teams entered. The Dutch Red team scored a 147, while the Blue team shot 153.
Luke Dixon led the Bison with an 85, which was the fifth-best score among the boys. Ethan Evilsizor carded an 89, while Dylan Greslick shot 93. Zachary Walk shot a 116 to round out the Bison scorers.
The Clearfield boys are back in action today at the Coudersport Invitational.
The Lady Bison return to the links Thursday at Penn Cambria.