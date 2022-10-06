ALTOONA — Clearfield’s Elle Smith scored twice on Thursday in a 3-2 loss to Altoona.
Smith scored at 5:12 to give the Lady Bison a 1-0 lead before notching another goal at 75:39 to tie the game at 2-2.
The Lady Lions’ Hannah Vancas scored with just 32 seconds left in the game to set the final.
Clearfield fell to 10-2 overall. The Lady Bison return to action on Saturday morning, traveling to Bald Eagle Area.
Altoona 3, Clearfield 2
First Half
1. Elle Smith, C, (unassisted), 5:12.
2. Hailey Kravetz, A, (unassisted), 7:34.
3. Hannah Vancas, A, (Sophie O’Dea), 17:32.
Second Half
4. E. Smith, C, (Megan Hamm), 75:39.
5. Hannah Vancas, A, (unassisted), 79:28.