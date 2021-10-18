HYDE — It took the Clearfield girls soccer team a little bit of time to navigate the wind as well as the Huntingdon defense Monday at the Bison Sports Complex.
The Lady Bison didn’t register a shot for over 15 minutes to start the game, but once Clearfield broke the ice, it ramped up the offense and picked up a 7-0 win over the Lady Bearcats.
“It seems like that’s how it is with us, once we break the ice we’re good to go,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “The wind definitely made the ball act a little funny and it probably affected some of our shots.
“But our possession was really nice. They sat back a lot. I thought they would pressure us a little more. But we had a lot of time to move the ball around and eventually that opened up shots.”
Riley Ryen led the charge with three goals and two assists, while Elle Smith scored a goal and added a helper.
Emma Hipps, Abby Ryan and Kira Knox also found the back of the net for Clearfield, which outshot Huntingdon 25-0.
“Our back line has just been jelling and getting better and better and better,” Winters said. “That’s what we’re looking for this time of the season.”
Ryen buried a short cross from Smith at 15:07 to register Clearfield’s first shot and score its first goal.
Nearly nine minutes later, the duo were at it again. This time, Smith’s shot was stopped by Huntingdon keeper Simone Bilich, who was unable to control the rebound. Ryen was there to boot it into an open net at 24:03.
Hipps scored her goal at 29:23, taking a rocket of a shot from 30 yards out that tucked in just under the crossbar at the far post.
Ryen and Smith combined again at 32:44 — this time it was Smith on the finish after a Ryen pass, giving Clearfield a 4-0 lead at the break.
Clearfield upped its advantage to 5-0 at 50:14 when Ryen was once again in position to stuff the ball into an open net after a Smith shot was knocked away.
Smith had nine shots on goal in the game, but Bilich was in position to stop nearly all of them. She made several lunging and diving saves throughout the game, trying to keep the Lady Bearcats in it. Bilich made 18 saves.
“Their keeper was really good,” Winter said. “She made so many diving saves. And her distribution was nice. She is a very good keeper. And she has a good throw. That was one thing (assistant coach) Richie (Smith) told the girls before the game, ‘don’t turn your back on her,’ and we did it. So there are always things to work on.”
Abby Ryan made it 6-0 at 62:44, using her body to knock in Ryen’s corner kick. Clearfield had a 9-1 advantage in corners.
The Lady Bison finalized the scoring at 77:46 when Lydia Brown sent a short cross into the box for an oncoming Kira Knox, who slotted the ball into the net.
Clearfield improved to 17-0 and finished its home portion of the 2021 schedule.
“We had three seniors (Brown, Hipps and keeper Allison Shipley) on the field today and it was nice for them to go out with the win and to be undefeated at home,” Winters said.
The Lady Bison will look to try and close out an unbeaten regular season Wednesday evening at Penns Valley.
“It’s tough, especially in a pandemic,” Winters said. “You don’t always have everyone. It’s hard to be up for every game, but the girls have done a really nice job with that.
“I expect Penns Valley to have some gas in their tank and be ready to go. I know they have some speed they could use against us. It will interesting down there on the grass field.”
NOTES: Smith has 42 goals on the season and upper her all-time program high to 116 for her career. Hipps now has 32 goals this season and 72 for her career. She is just one goal behind Melinda Greenland for fifth on the Lady Bison career list. Ryen has 14 goals and 26 assists this season.
Clearfield 7, Huntingdon 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Riley Ryen, C, (Elle Smith), 15:07.
2. Ryen, C, (unassisted), 24:03.
3. Emma Hipps, C, (unassisted), 29:23.
4. Smith, C, (Ryen), 32:44.
Second Half
5. Ryen, C, (unassisted), 50:14.
6. Abby Ryan, C, (Ryen), 62:44.
7. Kira Knox, C, (Lydia Brown), 77:46.
Shots: Huntingdon 0, Clearfield 25.
Saves: Huntingdon (Simone Bilich) 18, Clearfield (Allison Shipley) 0.
Corner kicks: Huntingdon 1, Clearfield 9.