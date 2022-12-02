BROOKVILLE — The Clearfield girls fell to Clarion-Limestone in the opening game of the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament on Friday afternoon.
Hannah Glunt led the Lady Bison with 19 points. Cayleigh Walker and Riley Ryan each had six points.
Clearfield (0-1) will play Brookville, a 60-43 loser to North Clarion, in the consolation this morning.
Clarion-Limestone—43
K. Dunn 0 0-0 0, Wiant 4 4-6 12, Leadbetter 4 1-3 9, Coull 2 0-1 4, Sebastian-Sims 2 2-4 6, Shick 1 0-0 2, E. Aaron 0 0-0 0, J. Dunn 4 2-3 10, Simpson 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, A. Aaron 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 8-13 43.
Clearfield—41
Glunt 7 3-6 19, Winters 1 0-0 2, Walker 2 2-4 6, Ryan 2 0-0 6, Helsel 2 0-0 4, Jones 0 0-0 0, Gill 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 5-10 41.
Three-pointers: Glunt 2, Ryan 2.
Score By Quarters
C-L 7 11 15 10—43
Clearfield 11 10 7 13—41