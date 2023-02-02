HYDE — A stellar first quarter and 11 three-pointers led Clearfield over visiting Hollidaysburg 66-50 in boys basketball action on Thursday night.
The Bison got four treys from Morgen Billotte, three from Braison Patrick, two from Andon Greslick and one each from Cole Miller and Anthony Lopez.
Billotte and Patrick each finished the game with 16 points, while Greslick had 12 and Miller netted 11.
Clearfield improved to 11-6 overall and 7-5 in the Mountain League. The Bison host Huntingdon tonight.
Hollidaysburg—50
Grahm 1 0-0 2, Weimert 0 0-0 0, Rhodes 1 0-0 2, Holsopple 0 0-0 0, Steiner 4 1-1 12, Metzger 0 0-0 0, Albarano 1 0-0 2, Heleman 1 0-0 2, Walters 8 3-3 23, Goodman 1 2-4 5. Totals: 17 6-8 50.
Clearfield—66
Miller 4 2-2 11, Greslick 4 2-2 12, Billotte 5 0-0 16, Patrick 4 5-7 16, Lopez 2 0-0 5, Pallo 0 2-2 2, Kushner 1 0-0 2, Clark 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 11-13 66.
Three-pointers: Steiner 3, Walters 4, Goodman. Miller, Greslick 2, Billotte 4, Patrick 3, Lopez.
Score by Quarters
Hollidaysburg 8 14 14 14—50
Clearfield 21 13 16 16—66