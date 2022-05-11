HYDE — The Clearfield baseball team upended visiting Hollidaysburg 7-4 on Wednesday afternoon.
The key hit was a fourth-inning grand slam from Blake Prestash, his fourth homer of the year.
The Bison scored three runs in the third inning before Prestash more than doubled that in the fourth.
Ryan Gearhart had a bases-clearing triple in the third. He had two hits on the day.
Cole Bloom and Nolan Barr each had two hits, while Morgen Billotte had a double.
Hunter Rumsky pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on 10 hits and four walks, while striking out seven.
Clearfield improved to 7-9 overall and 4-9 in the Mountain League. The Bison travel to Penns Valley today.
Hollidaysburg—4
Kensinger 4110, Bukosky 4230, Sell 4122, Perry 4021, Kratzer 0000, Banks 4011, Hileman 2010, Anderson 3000, Rossman 4010, Stevenson 3000, Hockey 0000. Totals: 32-4-11-4.
Clearfield—7
Elensky 4210, Barr 3020, Billotte 3110, Prestash 3214, Bloom 3120, Gearhart 4023, Fester 3010, Bumbarger 3000, Rumsky 2010, Quick 0100, Coudriet 0000, Kusher 0000. Totals: 28-7-11-7.
Score by Innings
Hollidaysburg 001 010 2—4 11 1
Clearfield 003 400 x—7 11 1
Errors—Bukosky. Kushner. LOB—Hollidaysburg 10, Clearfield 8. DP—Hollidaysburg 1, Clearfield 1. 2B—Billotte. 3B—Gearhart. HR—Prestash. SAC—Barr, HBP—Bloom.
Pitching
Hollidaysburg: Perry—4 2/3 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO. Krazter—2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO. Banks—2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Clearfield: Rumsky—6 1/3 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO. Gearhart—2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Rumsky (1-0). LP—Perry.