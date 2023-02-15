HYDE — The Clearfield boys basketball team held off a late charge by DuBois to end the regular season with a 59-55 victory on Wednesday night.
Cole Miller led the Bison with 26 points, while Andon Greslick added 13.
Clearfield improved to 16-6 overall. The Bison await District 9 seeding for the playoffs.
DuBois—55
Gudalis 1 0-0 3, Thompson 3 3-4 11, Bennett 3 0-0 9, Hickman 00 0-0 0, West 3 0-0 9, Williams 3 0-0 6, Chamberlain 0 0-0 0, Kennis 8 2-3 17. Totals: 13 5-7 55.
Clearfield—59
Miller 7 7-8 26, Greslick 4 2-3 13, Billotte 0 3-5 3, Patrick 4 0-0 9, Lopez 1 0-0 2, Pallo 1 2-2 4, Kushner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 14-18 59.
Three-pointers: Gudalis, Thompson 2, Bennett 3, West 3. Miller 5, Greslick 3, Patrick.
Score by Quarters
DuBois 12 12 15 16—55
Clearfield 13 25 14 7—59