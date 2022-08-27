MIFFLINTOWN — The Clearfield football game with Juniata was postponed on Friday night after severe weather hit the Mifflintown area.
The Bison were trailing the Indians 6-0 after each team ran one offensive series.
✓ Unlimited theprogressnews.com access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$11.95
|for 31 days
|Six Months
|$69.95
|for 180 days
|Annual
|$139.95
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
MIFFLINTOWN — The Clearfield football game with Juniata was postponed on Friday night after severe weather hit the Mifflintown area.
The Bison were trailing the Indians 6-0 after each team ran one offensive series.
Clearfield was just getting ready to punt when lightning was seen in the area and the teams were pulled off the field.
Lightning and heavy rains continued throughout much of the night.
The PIAA has a rule that there must be a 30-minute delay each time lightning is seen in the area. The clock then resets to another 30 minutes if there are more strikes.
The game will resume at 6 p.m. tonight.
The Clearfield/Juniata game was just one of many that were either delayed or postponed by weather.
Several area games started past their 7 p.m. start times and continued after lengthy delays.
Others, like the Forest Hills/Richland game were postponed after fans waited almost two hours for the weather to clear before officials called the game.
Bedford and Bishop McCort had a several hour delay but picked back up once the weather cleared.
Because of the weather delays, some stories will be published in their entirety online and in Monday’s paper.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.