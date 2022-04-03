ALTOONA — The Clearfield track and field team participated in the 45th annual Altoona Igloo Invitational on Saturday at Mansion Park in Altoona.
Karson Kline had a big day for the Bison, finishing second in the 110-meter hurdle final in a time of 16.01. He also finished third in the 300-meter hurdles (41.80) and fifth in the 200-meter dash (24.03).
Danna Bender also placed in multiple events. She was fourth in the 400-meter dash in a time of 1:03.04 and sixth in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 18.07.
Lydia Brown finished eighth in the 100-meter hurdles in 18.43.
Clearfield returns to action on Tuesday, hosting Philipsburg-Osceola and Tyrone for a tri-meet.