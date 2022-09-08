COUDERSPORT — The Clearfield girls golf team traveled to the Coudersport Invitational on Thursday.
The Lady Bison finished fourth out of seven teams at the tourney with a score of 369. Bradford won the team title with a 305.
Clarion’s McKayla Kerle was the medallist with an 87.
“We took seven ladies today,” said Lady Bison head coach Leslie Palumbo. “Five played the 18-hole tourney and two played the 9-hole tourney.
“The ladies did a fantastic job recovering from the drenching rain and match last night in Hollidaysburg.”
Clearfield’s top scorer was Isabella Gearhart with a 113.
“Isabella shot an amazing 113 today with a 57 on the front and a 56 on back 9,” Palumbo said. “Her golf game is coming along nicely as she is really starting to peak now.”
Rowen Mattern was second with a 126.
“Rowan came in second for us with a 126,” said Palumbo. “She has really improved her score since the first match. She has a beautiful swing.”
Mia Helsel was third with a 130.
“Mia shot a 130 rounding out the top 3 scores for Clearfield,” Palumbo said. “She played golf yesterday, then soccer, and still performed well today. She is such an athlete.”
Clearfield returns to action on Monday at the Mountain League meet at the Philipsburg Elks Country Club.
Bradford—305
Cadance Stiles 97, Alexia Corignani 103, Payten Leet 105, Sophie Cornelius 109, Payton Morgan 134.
Moniteau—319
Mariska Shunk 105, Emma Couert 107, Kendall Sankey 107, Autumn Stewart 110, Taylor Volch 125.
Oswayo Valley—355
Rylee Thompson 95, Shayden Mesler 124, Layken Enty 136.
Clearfield—369
Isabella Gearhart 113, Rowen Mattern 126, Mia Helsel 130, Abigail Flanigan 140, Hailey Miles 157.
Coudersport—371
Leah Larsen 98, Savannah Gill 124, Emaly Dubots-Angood 129, Emma Chambers 140.
Cranberry—372
Brooke Whitling 110, Alana Hogue 131, Madison Millin 131.
Athens—381
Isabelle Dahl 108, Natalee Watson 113, Maddie Jones 160.
Clarion—DNS
McKayla Kerle 87, Emily Trosese 112.
Smethport—DNS
Olivia Schott 98, Hope Peterson 115.
AC Valley/Union—DNS
Evie Bliss 102.
Kane—DNS
Rylee Haight 113.