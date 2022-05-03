HYDE — Clearfield committed four errors in an 11-4 loss to visiting Tyrone on Tuesday afternoon.
The miscues led to five unearned runs.
Morgen Billotte had a double, an RBI and scored twice for the Bison. Blake Preatash had a hit and an RBI, as did Ryan Gearhart and Ty Troxell.
Gearhart took the loss, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and one walk.
The Bison also finished a game that was started at Tyrone on April 8.
They fell 8-1 in that completed game.
Prestash knocked in the lone run on a solo homer in the second inning.
He also took the loss on the mound.
Clearfield fell to 4-8 overall and 1-8 in the Mountain League. The Bison travel to Bellefonte on Friday.
Tyrone—11
Lang lf-p 4210, Gampe ss 5110, Brooks c 4232, LeGars cf 4232 Lehner 3b 4123, McClellan ph 1000, Hamer p-lf 3021, Yingling ph 1000, Rhoades 2b 3000, Patterson 2b 1200, Postreich 1b 4010, Ai. Coleman dh 2220, AJ Coleman rf 0000. Totals: 37-11-13-7.
Clearfield—4
Elensky 4000, Barr 4000, Billotte 3211, Prestash 3111, Bloom 4010, Gearhart 2011, Troxell 2011, Durandetta 1000, Rumsky 1000, Quick 2000, Coudriet 1110, Fester 0000. Totals: 27-4-6-4.
Score by Innings
Tyrone 502 130 0—11 13 1
Clearfield 000 200 2—4 6 4
Errors—Lehner. Barr, Prestash, Quick, Troxell. LOB—Tyrone 9, Clearfield 7. DP—Tyrone 1. 2B—LeGars, Ai. Coleman, Lehner. Billotte. HBP—LeGars, Ai. Coleman. SB—Lang, Patterson, Ai. Coleman 3, Lehner. Coudriet.
Pitching
Tyrone: Hamer—6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO. Lang—1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Clearfield: Gearhart—3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Elensky—1 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO. Durandetta—2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Hamer. LP—Gearhart (2-2).