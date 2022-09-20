PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Clearfield girls tennis team fell to Punxsutawney 6-1 on Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Bison’s lone winner came at No. 2 singles where Peyton Reese downed Emily McMahan 6-1, 6-3.
Clearfield fell to 7-3 overall. The Lady Bison host Huntingdon today.
Punxsutawney 6, Clearfield 1
Singles
1. Chloe Presloid, P, def. Lindsey Kerlin, C, 3-6, 6-3 (10-4).
2. Peyton Reese, C, def. Emily McMahan, P, 6-1, 6-3.
3. Brooke Skarbeck, P, def. Sarah Catherman, C, 6-3, 6-1.
4. Rachael Porada, P, def. Katelyn Olson, C, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Presloid-Skarbeck, P, def. Kerlin-Reese, C, 8-1.
2. McMahan-Porada, P, def. Catherman-Olson, 8-2.
3. Bailee Stello-Kaitlin Smith, P, def. Maddy Johnston-Chloe Rowles, C, 8-4.