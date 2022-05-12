HYDE — The Clearfield baseball team was toppled by Penns Valley 11-1 on Thursday afternoon.
The Rams scored seven runs in the top of the seventh after taking a 4-0 lead on the Bison.
Blake Prestash knocked in the lone run for Clearfield.
Ryan Gearhart took the loss for the Bison, allowing just one earned run on five hits and four walks.
Clearfield dropped to 7-10 overall and 4-10 in the Mountain League. The Bison play Bradford at Doubleday Field in Cooperstown, N.Y. on Saturday.
Penns Valley—11
Houtz 4011, Welshans 5110, Brodzina 2012, Houtz 4011, Simons 4012, Confer cr 0200, Lyons 2100, Meyer 4121, Brooks 4321, Thompson 2210, Greene 0100, Miller 0000. Totals: 31-11-10-8.
Clearfield—1
Elensky 2100, Barr 3000, Billotte 3010, Prestash 3011, Bloom 3000, Gearhart 3010, Troxell 2010, Durandetta 1000, Fester 2000, Lumadue 1000, Coudriet 1000, Rumsky 1000, Quick 1000, Kushner 0000. Totals: 26-1-4-1.
Score by Innings
Penns Valley 002 020 7—11 10 1
Clearfield 000 001 0— 1 4 3
Errors—Houser. Billotte, Fester, Kushner. LOB—Penns Valley 6, Clearfield 5. DP—Clearfield 1. 2B—Brooks. SB—Thompson, Brooks 2. CS—Meyer. HBP—Elensky. Balk—Barr.
Pitching
Penns Valley: Houtz—7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO.
Clearfield: Gearhart—6 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO. Quick—0 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Barr—1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Houtz. LP—Gearhart.