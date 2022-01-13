SPRING MILLS — Penns Valley rallied to tie Clearfield in the final minutes of regulation on Thursday night, then outscored the Bison 10-5 in the extra frame to win 53-48.
Cole Miller led the Bison with 27 points on nine treys. Isakk Way tallied 10 points.
But it was the Rams’ Zach Braucht who made the difference in the final two quarters, scoring nine in the fourth and all 10 of Penns Valley’s points in overtime.
Clearfield dropped to 8-2 overall and 4-2 in the Mountain League. The Bison travel to Philipsburg-Osceola on Tuesday.
Clearfield—48
Gearhart 0 2-3 2, Miller 9 0-0 27, I. Way 4 1-2 10, Pallo 4 0-1 9, Collins 0 0-0 0, Wilt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 3-6 48.
Penns Valley—53
Welshans 3 1-2 8, Romig 1 0-0 2, Culver 0 1-2 1, K. Niewinski 3 0-0 6, Crater 0 0-0 0, C. Niewinski 0 0-0 0, Braucht 13 6-6 36.
Three-pointers: Miller 9, I. Way, Pallo. Welshans, Braucht 5.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 8 16 12 7 5—48
Penns Valley 10 12 10 11 10—53