HYDE — The Clearfield girls tennis team fell to visiting Huntingdon in a doubleheader on Thursday.
The Lady Bison fell in the first match 3-2 and lost the second match 4-1.
In the first match, Maddy Johnston was a winner at No. 2 singles, downing Ada Stapleton 6-4, 6-0.
Clearfield also won at No. 2 doubles, as Lily Rich and Abby Grady teamed up to defeat Maycee Fox and Carly Hess 7-5, 7-5.
In the second match, Maddy Johnston was the lone winner, defeating Stapleton in three sets 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Clearfield hosts Central on Monday.
Game 1
Huntingdon 3, Clearfield 2
Singles
1. Kennedy Williams, H, def. Katelyn Olson, C, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Maddy Johnston, C, def. Ada Stapleton, H, 6-4, 6-0.
3. Morgan Guisler, H, def. Bailee Brown, C, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Morgan Heffner-Alissa Sentman, H, def. Jaylee Gill-Ave McKendrick, C, 0-6, 6-4, 6-1.
2. Lily Rich-Abby Grady, C, def. Maycee Fox-Carly Hess, H, 7-5, 7-5.
Game 2
Huntingdon 4, Clearfield 1
Singles
1. Kennedy Williams, H, def. Katelyn Olson, C, 6-0, 6-2.
2. Maddy Johnston, C, def. Ada Stapleton, H, 6-3, 6-3.
3. Morgan Guisler, H, def. Bailee Brown, C, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Morgan Heffner-Alissa Sentman, H, def. Jaylee Gill-Hannah Owens, C, 6-2, 6-3.
2. Maycee Fox-Carly Hess, H, def. Aylee Johnston-Venessa Griffith, C, 6-4, 6-2.