HYDE — The Clearfield boys soccer team was defeated by Huntingdon 5-2 on Thursday afternoon.
Cole Miller netted both goals for the Bison, scoring at 36:10 and 76:27. Both goals came on headers.
Clearfield goalkeeper Todd Hallman had five saves.
The Bison dropped to 2-5 overall and 1-4 in league play.
Clearfield travels to Punxsutawney on Saturday morning at 10.
Huntingdon 5, Clearfield 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. James Bounaccorsi, H, 6:30.
2. Cole Miller, C, 36:10.
Second Half
3. Jacob Everhart, H, 41:50.
4. Eli Dunwoody, H, 51:22.
5. Bounaccorsi, H, 53:46.
6. Oscar Tuten, H, 54:15.
7. Miller, C, 76:27.
Shots: Huntingdon 16, Clearfield 10.
Saves: Huntingdon (Nate Wisor) 4, Clearfield (Todd Hallman) 5.
Corner kicks: Huntingdon 1, Clearfield 3.