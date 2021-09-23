HYDE — The Clearfield boys soccer team was defeated by Huntingdon 5-2 on Thursday afternoon.

Cole Miller netted both goals for the Bison, scoring at 36:10 and 76:27. Both goals came on headers.

Clearfield goalkeeper Todd Hallman had five saves.

The Bison dropped to 2-5 overall and 1-4 in league play.

Clearfield travels to Punxsutawney on Saturday morning at 10.

Huntingdon 5, Clearfield 2

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. James Bounaccorsi, H, 6:30.

2. Cole Miller, C, 36:10.

Second Half

3. Jacob Everhart, H, 41:50.

4. Eli Dunwoody, H, 51:22.

5. Bounaccorsi, H, 53:46.

6. Oscar Tuten, H, 54:15.

7. Miller, C, 76:27.

Shots: Huntingdon 16, Clearfield 10.

Saves: Huntingdon (Nate Wisor) 4, Clearfield (Todd Hallman) 5.

Corner kicks: Huntingdon 1, Clearfield 3.

