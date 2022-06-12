Clearfield fell behind early in an 8-5 loss to the DuBois Rockets at the Lawrence Township Rec Park on Sunday in Federation League action.
DuBois was up 5-0 before an RBI single from Elijah Quick and a bases-loaded walk to Haivyn Bumbarger cut it to 5-2.
The Rockets scored three more runs in the top of the seventh to extend the lead to 8-2.
The Chiefs added three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning, thanks to a two-run homer from Blake Prestash and another bases-loaded walk, this time to Anthony Lopez.
Kyle Elensky took the loss for Clearfield, allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks.
Clearfield dropped to 1-3 overall. The Chiefs host Sykesville on Tuesday.
DuBois—8
T. Morgan cf 3010, Read ss 3011, Lehman lf 4110, Sleigh 3220, Z. Morgan 2b 4110, Salvo c 4231, Gornati dh 3110, Tettis p 0000, Barr rf 3123, Sorbera 3b 3001. Totals: 31-18-12-6.
Clearfield—5
Elensky p-ss 3100, Bloom c 2200, Prestash ss-p 4132, Bumbarger 1b 2111, Quick lf 1011, Irvin 3b 3000, Kushner cf 2010, Lopez 2b 2001, Mays rf 4000. Totals: 23-5-6-5.
Score by Innings
DuBois 031 100 3—8 8 0
Clearfield 000 020 3—5 6 2
Errors—Bumbarger, Prestash. LOB—DuBois 7. 2B—Sleigh, Z. Morgan, Salvo. HR—Prestash (1 on, 7th).
Pitching
DuBois: Tettis—5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO. Sorbera—2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO.
Clearfield: Elensky—5 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Prestash—2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Tettis. LP—Elensky.