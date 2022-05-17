HYDE — Central Mountain scored a run in the bottom of the first inning and made it hold up in a 1-0 victory over Clearfield on Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Bison had just two hits on the day.
Emma Hipps allowed just three hits and struck out eight Lady Wildcat batters.
Clearfield fell to 17-2 overall.
The Lady Bison host DuBois today.
Clearfield—0
Singleton 3000, Hipps 3010, Ressler 3000, Bender 3000, Fedder 3000, Bumbarger 2010, Benton 2000, Hertlein 2000, Cole 1000, Houser 1000, Twigg 0000. Totals: 23-0-2-0.
Central Mountain—1
Watson 3000, Lininger 3000, Kunes 3110, Mitchell 2011, Wian 2000, Hardy 2000, Bowman 2010, Toner 1000, Burrows 1000, Peters 2000, McKeague 0000. Totals: 21-1-3-1.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 000 000 0—0 2 0
Central Mtn. 100 000 x—1 3 0
LOB—Clearfield 2, Central Mountain 2. 2B—Kunes. SB—Hipps.
Pitching
Clearfield: Hipps—6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO.
Curwensville: McKeague—7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 11 SO.
WP—McKeague. LP—Hipps.