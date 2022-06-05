The Clearfield Chiefs fell to visiting Brookville 11-3 on Sunday in Federation League action.
Clearfield had just four hits on the day, with two of those coming from Kyle Elensky. Elensky and Cole Bloom had the lone RBIs.
Hunter Rumsky took the loss, allowing four earned runs on six hits in four-plus innings of work.
Clearfield dropped to 0-2 on the season. The Chiefs travel to Curwensville on Tuesday.
Brookville—11
Geer cf 3100, Lopez cf 4110, Rhoades c 4111, LaBenne 1b 2100, Bonfardine 3b 4220, B. Caylor 2b 4343, Slaughenhaupt eh 4110, O. Caylor rf 4102, Deidrick p 0000, Matthews rf-p 3001. Totals: 35-11-9-7.
Clearfield—3
Elensky ss-p 4021, Bloom c 4011, Prestash 3b-1b 2000, Bumbarger 1b-3b 2000, Rumsky p-2b 2000, Quick cf 2000, Lopez 2b-ss 3000, Mikesell lf 2100, Irvin eh 2100, Mays rf 2110. Totals: 25-3-4-2.
Score by Innings
Brookville 121 041 2—11 9 1
Clearfield 000 030 0— 3 4 3
Errors—Caylor. Prestash, Lopez, Mays. HBP—Rumsky, Quick.
Pitching
Brookville: Plummer—3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO. O. Caylor—3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO. Deitrick—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Clearfield: Rumsky—4+ IP, 6 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO. Elensky—3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—O. Caylor. LP—Rumsky.