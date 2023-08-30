HYDE — The Clearfield girls soccer team fell to visiting Bishop Guilfoyle 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon.
Clearfield fell behind early, but tied the game up when Alayna Winters scored off a Mia Smith assist at the 34:43 mark.
However, the Lady Marauders scored the winner just five minutes later.
Clearfield fell to 1-3 overall. The Lady Bison host Central Cambria on Tuesday.
Bishop Guilfoyle 2, Clearfield 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Emma Marasco, BG, (Nicole Hawk), 2:19.
2. Alayna Winters, C, (Mia Smith), 34:43.
3. Marasco, BG, (Finley Steinbugl), 39:33.
Shots: Bishop Guilfoyle 4, Clearfield 4.
Saves: Bishop Guilfoyle (Abrie Rumfola) 3, Clearfield (Mia Helsel) 2.
Corners: Bishop Guilfoyle 2, Clearfield 7.