HYDE — The Clearfield girls soccer team fell to visiting Bishop Guilfoyle 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon.

Clearfield fell behind early, but tied the game up when Alayna Winters scored off a Mia Smith assist at the 34:43 mark.

However, the Lady Marauders scored the winner just five minutes later.

Clearfield fell to 1-3 overall. The Lady Bison host Central Cambria on Tuesday.

Bishop Guilfoyle 2, Clearfield 1

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Emma Marasco, BG, (Nicole Hawk), 2:19.

2. Alayna Winters, C, (Mia Smith), 34:43.

3. Marasco, BG, (Finley Steinbugl), 39:33.

Shots: Bishop Guilfoyle 4, Clearfield 4.

Saves: Bishop Guilfoyle (Abrie Rumfola) 3, Clearfield (Mia Helsel) 2.

Corners: Bishop Guilfoyle 2, Clearfield 7.

