BELLEFONTE — Clearfield fell behind early at Bellefonte and couldn’t catch up, losing 64-56 on Tuesday night.
Cole Miller led the Bison with 14 points, while Ryan Gearhart added 10. Andon Greslick had eight.
Clearfield fell to 10-7 overall and 6-5 in the Mountain League. The Bison travel to Huntingdon on Friday.
Clearfield—56
Gearhart 4 4-4 10, Miller 4 4-4 14, I. Way 2 0-0 5, Greslick 3 0-0 8, Collins 0 0-0 0, Pallo 0 0-0 0, Natoli 0 2-2 2, Wilt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 6-6 56.
Bellefonte—64
Fisher 0 0-0 0, Kroell 3 0-0 7, Way 6 1-1 14, Ebeling 1 0-0 2, Corman 1 0-0 2, Crissman 0 1-2 1, Brungart 6 0-0 14, McCaslin 1 3-3 5, Eckley-Jones 6 4-5 19. Totals: 28 9-11 64.
Three-pointers: Gearhart 2, Miller 7, I. Way, Greslick 2. Kroell, Way, Brungart 2, Eckley-Jones.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 9 16 15 16—56
Bellefonte 17 19 12 16—64