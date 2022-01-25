WINGATE — The Clearfield boys basketball team trailed host Bald Eagle Area 20-11 at the half and never recovered, falling 51-40 on Tuesday night.
Isakk Way led the Bison with 12 points, while Ryan Gearhart added nine. Cole Miller netted eight.
Clearfield dropped to 9-4 overall and 5-3 in the Mountain League. The Bison travel to DuBois this evening.
Clearfield—40
Gearhart 2 4-7 9, Miller 3 2-3 8, I. Way 5 1-2 12, Greslick 2 0-0 5, Pallo 2 1-3 5, Collins 1 0-0 2, Natoli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 8-15 40.
Bald Eagle Area—51
Burns 2 2-5 6, Thompson 4 2-6 10, Gavlock 4 5-6 17, Serb 0 2-2 2, Watkins 4 2-4 10, Angellotti 2 2-4 6. Totals: 14 15-25 51.
Three-pointers: I. Way, Greslick. Gavlock 4.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 5 6 5 24—40
Bald Eagle Area 11 9 16 15—51