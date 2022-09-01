BELLEFONTE — The Clearfield volleyball team opened the season with a four-set loss to Bellefonte on Thursday.
The Lady Raiders won by scores of 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23.
Addy Ruiz led the Lady Bison with 15 service points and four kills. Hannah Glunt added 20 assists and four kills.
Ruby Singleton tallied nine kills, eight service points and two blocks. Anna Twigg netted nine service points.
Clearfield (0-1) returns to action on Wednesday, hosting Mo Valley.
The junior varsity won in three sets, 25-16, 16-25 and 15-8.