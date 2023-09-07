TYRONE — The Clearfield volleyball lost to host Tyrone in four sets Thursday, falling by scores of 25-21, 21-25, 25-12 and 25-22.
Addy Ruiz paced the Lady Bison at the service line with 10 points, while Sam Campolong and Olivia Rowles added seven service points apiece. Ruiz also had four kills and three blocks.
Gabby Henry recorded six kills and Natalie Rowles notched four.
Hannah Glunt registered 18 assists for the Lady Bison, who slipped to 1-3 with the loss.
Clearfield won the JV game 25-20 and 25-15.
The Lady Bison are back in action Monday, visiting Curwensville.