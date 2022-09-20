HUNTINGDON — The Clearfield volleyball team fell to Huntingdon 25-19, 25-19 and 27-25 on Tuesday night.
Hannah Glunt had 23 assists and six service points, along with four kills. Ruby Singleton tallied 12 kills and two blocks, while Gabby Henry had seven kills and seven service points.
Anna Twigg added eight service points, while Sam Campolong had five kills.
“We played extremely hard in a very hostile environment,” said Lady Bison head coach Sandy Bailor. “We competed hard. I am very proud of the way they kept their composure and battled all evening. We had long volleys and brought up a lot of balls. These girls are improving and getting better every match.”
Clearfield fell to 3-5 overall. The Lady Bison head to Penns Valley on Thursday.
In junior varsity, Clearfield won in two.