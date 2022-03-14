HERSHEY — Clearfield’s wrestling program has a long and storied history — one that still boasts the most state champions (41) in PIAA history regardless of classification.
A majority of those state titles (33) came before 1970 when the PIAA had just one classification for wrestling. When the split to two classes happened in 1974, Clearfield added eight more state crowns and countless medals as a Class AAA school.
The Bison are set to shake up the wrestling scene, both at the District 9 and state level, next year when they drop to Class AA for the first time.
Before that historical move happens though, Clearfield enjoyed one last hoorah in Class AAA this weekend as it took five wrestlers to Hershey and won a pair of state medals — the first time they did that since 2006 when Matt Kyler and Tom Barger each won bronze medals at 119 and 130, respectively.
Sophomore Carter Chamberlain placed eighth at 189 pounds in his states debut, while senior Oliver Billotte will hold a very big distinction. Billotte finished fourth at heavyweight in what very well may be the last Class AAA medal won by a Clearfield wrestler — or at least for the foreseeable future.
The medal was the second for Billotte in his third trip to states. He placed eighth at heavyweight as a sophomore.
The duo were joined at states by senior Mark McGonigal, junior Evan Davis and freshman Brady Collins — all of whom won a match but fell short of reaching the medal rounds.
“This is a tough tournament, and one little mistake or mental lapse can cost you a match,” said Clearfield coach Jeff Aveni. “We’re very excited to have two medalists. I thought those two had great tournaments, and I know they both would have liked to wrestle a little better tonight (Saturday in medal bouts).”
Billotte (33-5) went 1-1 in his first two matches of the weekend, losing a tough 3-1 quarterfinal contest Friday afternoon to Greensburg-Salem senior William McChesney (36-3), the second ranked wrestler in the state who then lost three straight matches and placed sixth.
Billotte bounced back with a win in the blood round Friday to assure himself of a second state medal.
The Bison came back Saturday morning and bested Waynesburg senior Noah Tustin (42-15), 3-2, in the consolation quarterfinals. Billotte scored a key takedown in the second period and ultimately won with an escape early in the third.
That victory set up a consy semifinal showdown with a very familiar foe — Williamsport senior Charles Crews, who had already beaten Billotte three times this season. Crews pinned the Bison (in 3:15) in the finals of the District 4/9 team tournament, then scored a pair of one-point wins in the district final (4-3) and Northwest Regional final (3-2).
Billotte finally got the better of the Millionaire this season as he stuck Crews on a takedown in the second period and got the fall in 2:07. The win also gave Billotte the career tiebreaker between the two in what was their seventh meeting at the varsity level. The Bison won the first three and the last one Saturday.
The win propelled Billotte into Saturday night’s consolation final. However, things didn’t end the way the Bison hoped as Quartertown senior Frederick Retter (41-5) pinned Billotte from the top position in 1:51 in what was a scoreless bout at the time.
Billotte entered state ranked No. 5 in the state by papowerwrestling.com and bettered that by one spot
While disappointed in the loss, an upbeat Billotte looked at the positive afterwards — he got his best finish and second career medal in a sport that isn’t his primary one. The senior is set to play Division I football at Kent State.
“Finishing fourth feels great for sure,” said Billotte, With wrestling, it’s never been my favorite sport because I’m going to play football in college. But, it’s always been something that has made better at all sports and a better man in general.
“I’ve learned so many lessons from this sport and to end my career the way I did is very exciting, and I’m very proud of myself. I’ve been so blessed with all the opportunities I’ve had with coaching, these tournaments, and my parents have taken me everywhere and done everything for me. It’s a great way to end my career.
“That win against Crews felt great for sure. We’ve wrestled every year since freshman year and this was the seventh match. He got the best of me the past three (postseason) weekends, so it felt good to get that win and get that off my chest and get into the third and fourth place match.”
Billotte finished his Bison career with a 107-26 record.
“For Oliver to come out and wade through that (heavyweight) crew was great ... any of those guys can beat each other,” said Aveni. “That was a big win against Crews in the consy semis. He is a two-time state placewinner, and you don’t get a lot of those.”
Chamberlain (30-11) continued his stellar sophomore season with a strong showing in Hershey, going 2-3 to place eighth at 189.
Like Billotte, Chamberlain won his opener Thursday before suffering a loss in Friday’s quarterfinals, a 16-5 major decision to eventual state champ Sonny Sasso of Nazareth. He bounced back with a pin of Phoenixville’s Owen Koch in 2:09 in the blood round to reach Saturday’s medal rounds.
Chamberlain found the going tough on Saturday though, as he was pinned in the consy quarterfinals by Franklin-Regional’s Juliano Marion in 2:52 while trailing 5-2.
That setback dropped the Bison into Friday night’s seventh-place match, where he lost a hard-fought 4-1 contest to Mifflin County senior Trey Shoemaker (39-6). Chamberlain’s point came on an escape with 1:16 to go, but Shoemaker held him off from there to take home the higher medal, which was also his first.
That match was a lot closer than a week ago when Shoemaker beat the Bison, 11-2, in the Northwest Regional final.
“I’m definitely proud of myself,” said Chamberlain. “I did expect to come down here and at least make it to the blood round (need a win to medal). I didn’t really know where it was going to go from there.
“But once i got into the groove of things and started wrestling, I realized I can compete with kids down here. Getting through the blood round sort of made me want something more than just an eighth place.
“So, I’m a little disappointed in my eighth-place finish, even as a sophomore. But, I expect next year, especially moving down to AA, I definitely expect to do better since I know I can do it now.”
‘”I thought Carter closed the gap a ton, and that was a great accomplishment (to medal),” said Aveni. “It was a special weekend for Carter and Oliver both. I’m pretty sure it really motivated Carter for where he really wants to be.
“We got three underclassmen down here this year, and a medal from one of them, and I’m excited to see what they can do next year. It’s going to be a different path and a different tournament for us (in AA). We’re going to be up early every morning (in Hershey) but Saturday, so it will be a different go for us.”