HYDE — The Clearfield boys basketball team got past Penns Valley 42-39 on Tuesday night.
Cole Miller led the way with 19 points, while Ryan Gearhart had 10.
Clearfield improved to 12-7 overall and 6-6 in the Mountain League. The Bison travel to Huntingdon on Friday.
Penns Valley—39
Welshans 1 0-0 2, Romig 3 1-1 7, Culver 0 0-0 0, K. Niewinski 0 1-2 1, Crater 0 2-4 2, C. Niewinski 2 2-4 6, Braucht 7 4-6 21. Totals: 13 10-17 39.
Clearfield—42
Gearhart 4 1-2 10, Miller 6 2-3 19, I. Way 2 0-0 5, Greslick 2 0-0 6, Collins 0 0-0 0, Pallo 1 0-0 2, Natoli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 3-5 42.
Three-pointers: Braucht 3. Gearhart, Miller 5, I. Way, Greslick 2.
Score by Quarters
Penns Valley 11 14 6 8—39
Clearfield 7 13 10 12—42