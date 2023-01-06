HYDE — Cayleigh Walker scored 26 points and Riley Ryen added 23 as the Clearfield girls basketball team toppled visiting Bellefonte 60-50 on Friday night.
Walker was 8-of-9 from the line, while Ryen was 15-of-18.
The Lady Bison trailed 25-24 at the half, but rallied to outscore the Lady Raiders 18-8 in the third to take the victory.
Clearfield improved to 6-5 overall and 3-2 in the Mountain League. The Lady Bison host Huntingdon on Tuesday.
Bellefonte—50
Rossman 1 0-0 2, Ellenberger 4 0-0 11, Hamilton 1 0-0 2, Whitman 4 0-0 8, Ripka 3 0-0 6, Kopasa 0 0-0 0, Cotter 5 0-0 13, Brown 4 0-0 8, Lose 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 0-0 50.
Clearfield—60
Glunt 0 0-0 0, Winters 0 1-2 1, Walker 9 8-9 26, Ryen 3 15-18 23, Helsel 5 0-0 10, Gill 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 24-27 60.
Three-pointers: Ellenberger 3, Cotter 3. Ryen 2.
Score by Quarters
Bellefonte 11 14 8 17—50
Clearfield 13 11 18 18—30