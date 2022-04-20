TYRONE — The Clearfield tennis team picked up a 6-1 road win Wednesday at Tyrone.
Ethan Evilsizor, Ben Wriglesworth and Justin Fletcher all won in straight sets for the Bison, while Will Brickley won two sets to one after dropping the first set by tiebreaker.
Bison No. 1 Isakk Way was the lone singles player to fall, but he rebounded to team with Evilsizor to take No. 1 doubles 8-3. Isaac Michael and Dylan Greslick won the other doubles match 8-1.
“Isakk fell in straight sets but I keep telling him he is going to get the best guy at No. 1 to set up the rest of his team for a win, which we did taking the rest of the points,” Bison head coach Scott Way said. “Ethan won easily at No. 2 singles. He played a good match to get us rolling. Will won a hard 3-set match and Ben Wriglesworth won in straight sets, stepping up a spot with Mason (Marshall) out due to getting ready for the play this weekend. Justin also moved up a spot and got another straight set win.
“At doubles, Isakk and Ethan won. They are hoping to get going for districts in a couple weeks and they look really good. Isaac Michael and Dylan Greslick set the final with another win. Everyone took care of business.”
Clearfield improved to 3-5 and travels to Johnsonburg today.
Clearfield 6, Tyrone 1
Singles
1. Will Grot, T, def. Isakk Wayy, C, 6-3, 6-1.
2. Ethan Evilsizor, C, def. Maverick Fleck, T, 6-4, 6-1.
3. Will Brickley, C, def. Caleb McKinney, T, 6-7 (6-3), 6-4, 6-3.
4. Ben Wriglesworth, C, def. Eric Sims, T, 6-2, 6-3.
5. Justin Fletcher, C, def. Brody Klein,T, 6-1,6-1.
Doubles
1. Way/Evilsizor, C, def. Grot/Jason Barr, T, 8-3.
2. Issac Michael/Dylan Greslick, C, dec. Curtis Wise/Ronald Kerr, T, 8-1.