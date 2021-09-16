HYDE — Clearfield’s Elle Smith had a hat trick and an assist in a 6-1 victory over visiting Tyrone on Thursday afternoon.
Smith scored on a penalty kick, and off assists from Riley Ryen and Emma Hipps in the win.
Hipps scored the first goal off a pass from Ryen just over nine minutes into the game.
After Smith’s penalty kick, Kaylie Brown scored off a Hipps feed to make it 3-0.
Brown scored again just after the half, this time off an assist from Smith.
Smith closed out the game with two goals to set the final.
The Lady Bisons improved to 6-0 overall. Clearfield travels to Bellefonte on Monday.
Clearfield 6, Tyrone 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Emma Hipps, C, (Riley Ryen), 9:23.
2. Elle Smith, C, (penalty kick), 14:16.
3. Kaylie Brown, C, (Hipps), 22:27.
4. Eliza Vance, T, (unassisted), 24:08.
Second Half
5. Brown, C, (Smith), 47:52.
6. Smith, C, (Ryen), 53:20.
7. Smith, C, (Hipps), 74:24.
Shots: Tyrone 3, Clearfield 16.
Saves: Tyrone (Rayann Walls) 10, Clearfield (Jaylee Gill/Allison Shipley) 2.
Corner kicks: Tyrone 1, Clearfield 11.