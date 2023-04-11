HYDE — The Clearfield baseball team made it two victories in a row with a 12-7 win over visiting St. Marys on Tuesday.
The Bison’s Hayvin Bumbarger hit a two-run blast in the fourth inning to help break a 3-3 tie. Bumbarger also had a sacrifice fly.
Morgen Billotte added two hits and two RBIs, as well as a double. Hunter Rumsky had two hits and two RBIs, while Christian Welker had three hits.
Will Domico had a double, an RBI and scored three times.
Kam Kushner and Braison Patrick also knocked in runs for Clearfield.
Elijah Quick threw five innings for the Bison, allowing five runs on five hits and five walks, while striking out nine to earn the win.
Billotte threw the final two innings in relief after Quick reached his pitch limit.
Clearfield improved to 2-4 overall. The Bison host Penns Valley on Thursday.
St. Marys—7
Bauer ss 2110, Ch. Coudriet 3b 2101, Mosier cf 4120, Lenze 2b 3113, Price c 3112, Rippey lf 2000, Ryan lf 2010, Beimel rf 4110, Paul p 1000, Redmond p 1111, Ca. Coudriet p 1000, Schutz 1b 3010. Totals: 28-7-9-7.
Clearfield—12
Bloom c 5110, Lopez ss 2320, Billotte cf-p 5222, Bumbarger dh 3113, Mays pr 0000, Domico rf-lf 3321, Rumsky 1b 3022, Welker 3b 4130, Patrick 2b 4011, Irvin ph 0000, Kushner lf-cf 3111, Quick p 0000, Mikesell rf 0000. Totals: 32-12-15-10.
Score by Innings
St. Marys 300 022 0— 7 9 3
Clearfield 111 414 x—12 15 1
Errors—Bauer 2, Lenze. Welker. LOB—St. Marys 7, Clearfield 15. DP—St. Marys 1, Clearfield 1. 2B—Beimel, Lenze, Mosier, Redmond. Billotte, Domico. HR—Price (1 on, 5th). Bumbarger (1 on, 4th). SF—Bumbarger. SB—Bauer, Schutz, Ryan. Billotte, Bloom, Domico, Kushner, Lopez. CS—Price (by Bloom). Bloom (by Price).
Pitching
St. Marys: Paul—3 1/3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO. Redmond—2 1/3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 7 BB, 2 SO. Ca. Coudriet—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Clearfield: Quick—5 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 9 SO. Billotte—2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Quick (1-2). LP—Paul.