PHILIPSBURG — The Clearfield girls basketball team upended Philipsburg-Osceola 69-32 on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bison’s Emma Hipps led all scorers with 20 points. Teammate Cayleigh Walker netted 17, while Riley Ryen had 16. Lauryn Kitchen added 12.
Philipsburg-Osceola was led by Camden Potter with 12. Reagan Thorp tallied 11.
The Lady Mounties (2-1) host Bald Eagle Area on Friday.
Clearfield (1-2) travel to Punxsutawney on Wednesday.
There was no junior varsity game.
Clearfield—69
Ki. Reed 0 0-0 0, Glunt 1 0-0 2, Ka. Reed 0 0-0 0, Winters 1 0-0 2, Walker 5 7-9 17, Ryen 5 4-4 16, Hipps 7 5-6 20, Lanager 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 0-0 0, Kitchen 5 0-2 12, Fedder 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 16-21 69.
Philipsburg-Osceola—32
Warlow 0 0-0 0, Sharrer 0 7-12 7, Potter 4 2-2 12, Thorp 4 3-4 11, Reed 0 0-0 0, Butterworth 0 0-0 0, Malinich 0 1-4 1, Minarchick 0 1-2 1, Sinclair 0 0-0 0, Gallaher 0 0-0 0, Ramage 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 14-24 32.
Three-pointers: Ryen 2, Kitchen 2, Hipps. Potter 2.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 9 16 28 16—69
P-O 5 5 14 8—32