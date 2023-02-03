HYDE — Clearfield’s Cole Miller netted 27 points on Friday in a 65-50 victory over visiting Huntingdon.
The Bison had two other players in double figures — Braison Patrick with 16 and Morgen Billotte with 11.
Billotte also had seven rebounds, while Miller had five rebounds and five assists.
Clearfield improved to 12-6 overall and 8-5 in the Mountain League. The Bison travel to Penns Valley on Monday.
Huntingdon—50
Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Ehresman 2 1-2 6, Foster 4 2-2 14, Guisler 0 0-3 0, Henney 6 2-6 14, Boyer 0 0-1 0, Alexander 2 0-0 6, Brindle 2 2-2 6, Sisko 0 0-0 0, Dell 0 0-0 0, Norris 0 0-0 0, Wilson 0 0-0 0, Moore 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 7-16 50.
Clearfield—65
Miller 9 6-9 27, Greslick 2 0-0 4, Billotte 5 1-3 11, Patrick 4 8-9 16, Lopez 1 0-0 3, Pallo 1 0-0 2, Way 0 0-0 0, Kushner 1 0-0 2, Lynch 0 0-0 0, Maines 0 0-0 0, Clark 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 15-21 65.
Three-pointers: Ehresman, Foster 2, Henney 2, Alexander 2. Miller 3, Patrick, Lopez.
Score by Quarters
Huntingdon 11 8 15 16—50
Clearfield 14 16 23 12—65