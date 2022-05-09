HYDE — The Clearfield baseball team swept a doubleheader with Huntingdon at home on Monday.
The Bison won the first game 8-0 and the second game 8-4 to improve to 6-9 on the season.
The first game was originally started in Clearfield, but was suspended after three innings due to rain.
The teams were to finish the game today when the Bison were to travel to Huntingdon, but they ended up at the Bison Sports Complex once again.
In the first game, Kyle Elensky pitched a complete game, allowing just five hits and one walk, while striking out seven.
Cole Bloom had two hits and two RBIs, while Mike Fester and Blake Prestash each had two RBIs and a hit.
Nolan Barr scored three times and had two hits, while Ryan Geahart had a hit and an RBI.
In the second game, Morgen Billotte had two hits and two RBIs, while Elensky had two RBIs and scored twice.
Blake Prestash had a double.
Prestash picked up the win on the mound, going 5 2/3 innings and giving up three earned runs on eight hits and four walks.
Clearfield hosts Hollidaysburg on Thursday.
Game 1
Huntingdon—0
A. Steele 3000, Mykut 3020, Bryson 3010, Marshall 2000, Hack 1000, Miller 2010, Woodward 3000, Sheffield 2000, Rigby 1000, Patti 2010, Peck 1000, Foster 3000, Garner 0000, Hollibaugh 0000, CJ Moore 0000. Totals: 27-0-5-0.
Clearfield—8
Elensky 4110, Barr 3320, Billotte 3210, Prestash 4012, Bloom 4022, Gearhart 3111, Fester 2012, Coudriet 1000, Troxell 2010, Quick 2000, Durandetta 1000, Lumadue 1000, Kushner 0100, Rumsky 0000. Totals: 30-8-10-7.
Score by Innings
Huntingdon 000 000 0—0 5 1
Clearfield 002 204 x—8 10 2
Errors—A. Steele. Gearhart 2. LOB—Huntingdon 7, Clearfield 11. 2B—Mykut. SB—Mykut. Barr, Billotte. HBP—Fester, Gearhart.
Pitching
Huntingdon: Bryson—5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 9 SO. Hollidabugh—1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Clearfield: Elensky—7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
WP— Elensky (2-3). LP—Bryson.
Game 2
Clearfield—8
Elensky ss-p 4212, Barr 1b-2b-rf 3010, Billotte cf 5022, Prestash p-1b 3010, Kushner cr 0200, Bloom c 4210, Troxell rf 2010, Gearhart 2b-p-ss 3121, Fester 3b 2101, Quick lf 2000, Coudriet lf 1000, Durandetta ph 1000, Rumsky 2b 0000. Totals: 30-8-9-6.
Huntingdon—4
Mykut cf 2110, Foster 2b 3010, Steele p-ss 4010, Peck 3b 0100, Simpson ss 0000, Marshall c 4041, Bryson ss-3b-ss 4110, Patti rf 4000, Hollibaugh dh 4011, Miller 3b-p 2001, Woodward 1b 2010, Sheffield lf 0100, Co. Moore lf 0000, CJ Moore p 0000. Totals: 29-4-10-3.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 010 510 1—8 9 1
Huntingdon 100 012—4 10 1
Errors—Coudriet. Bryson. LOB—Clearfield 10, Huntingdon 9. DP—Clearfield 1. 2B—Prestash. Marshall. 3B—Mykut. SB—Bloom, Elensky, Fester, Gearhart. CS—Foster. PO—Troxell.
Pitching
Clearfield: Prestash—5 2/3 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO. Gearhart—1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Elensky—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Huntingdon: Steele—3 2/3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO. CJ Moore—2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Miller—2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Prestash (2-3). LP—Steele.