HOLLIDAYSBURG — Emma Hipps allowed just one hit — a solo home run — in a 5-1 victory over Hollidaysburg on Tuesday.
The Lady Bison pounded out eight hits in the win, with three of those coming from Lauren Ressler.
Ruby Singleton knocked in two runs on one hit, while Hipps and Olivia Bender each had a hit and an RBI.
Hipps struck out 18 batters.
Clearfield (7-0) travels to the Portage Tournament this weekend.
Clearfield—5
Singleton cf 4112, Hipps p 3111, Ressler 1b 4031, Bender c 4011, Fedder ss 3000, Benton rf 3110, Hertlein 2b 2100, Bumbarger 3b 3110, Cole dp 2000, Houser lf 0000, Twigg lf 0000. Totals: 28-5-8-5.
Hollidaysburg—1
Alexy rf 3000, Dawson ss 3000, Vincent p-3b 3000, Shay c 3000, Steiner 2b-p 2111, Malone dp 2000, Peacock 3b-2b 2000, Hatch 1b 2000, Knab lf 2000, Neeley cf 0000. Totals: 22-1-1-1.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 140 000 0—5 8 1
Hollidaysburg 000 010 0—1 1 1
Errors—Bumbarger. Dawson. LOB—Clearfield 5, Hollidaysburg 1. HR—Steiner. SB—Hipps, Singleton. CS—Twigg.
Pitching
Clearfield: Hipps—7 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 18 SO.
Hollidaysburg: Vincent—1 2/3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Steiner—4 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Hipps (7-0). LP—Vincent.